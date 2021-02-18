A Lesson to Learn: The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG)

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:HIG) went up by 2.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $58.95. The company’s stock price has collected -0.28% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 6 hours ago that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Is It Worth Investing in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE :HIG) Right Now?

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:HIG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.53 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HIG is at 1.04. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $57.63, which is $7.9 above the current price. HIG currently public float of 356.90M and currently shorts hold a 1.09% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HIG was 2.17M shares.

HIG’s Market Performance

HIG stocks went down by -0.28% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.04% and a quarterly performance of 10.82%, while its annual performance rate touched -14.40%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.54% for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.15% for HIG stocks with a simple moving average of 18.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HIG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HIG stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for HIG by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for HIG in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $55 based on the research report published on January 04th of the current year 2021.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HIG reach a price target of $51. The rating they have provided for HIG stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 17th, 2020.

HIG Trading at 2.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.76%, as shares sank -4.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HIG fell by -0.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.90. In addition, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. saw 2.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HIG starting from ELLIOT DOUGLAS G, who sale 128,535 shares at the price of $49.00 back on Dec 31. After this action, ELLIOT DOUGLAS G now owns 188,189 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc., valued at $6,298,215 using the latest closing price.

Swift Christopher, the Chairman and CEO of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc., purchase 6,975 shares at $35.98 during a trade that took place back on Sep 23, which means that Swift Christopher is holding 227,309 shares at $250,961 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HIG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.99 for the present operating margin

The net margin for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. stands at +8.46. The total capital return value is set at 11.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.95. Equity return is now at value 11.10, with 2.50 for asset returns.

Based on The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG), the company’s capital structure generated 23.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.00. Total debt to assets is 6.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.24.