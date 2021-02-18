A Lesson to Learn: Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (GTEC)

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:GTEC) went up by 153.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.40. The company’s stock price has collected -4.79% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 2 hours ago that SOCMA and Greenland Technologies Sign Co-Operation Agreement to Support U.S. Production of Electric Industrial Vehicles

Is It Worth Investing in Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ :GTEC) Right Now?

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:GTEC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 139.00 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

GTEC currently public float of 1.06M and currently shorts hold a 1.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GTEC was 1.56M shares.

GTEC’s Market Performance

GTEC stocks went down by -4.79% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.21% and a quarterly performance of 23.77%, while its annual performance rate touched 135.94%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.53% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.02% for Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 152.32% for GTEC stocks with a simple moving average of 363.75% for the last 200 days.

GTEC Trading at 148.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GTEC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 67.81% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.53%, as shares surge +179.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +274.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GTEC rose by +169.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +899.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.25. In addition, Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation saw 4.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GTEC starting from Yanming Liu, who sale 895,000 shares at the price of $0.00 back on May 18. After this action, Yanming Liu now owns 442,000 shares of Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, valued at $278 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GTEC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.60 for the present operating margin

+22.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation stands at +8.52. The total capital return value is set at 10.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.63.

Based on Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (GTEC), the company’s capital structure generated 93.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.25. Total debt to assets is 33.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.63 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.