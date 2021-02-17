Why RCM Technologies Inc. (RCMT)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

RCM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) went down by -12.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.49. The company’s stock price has collected 72.76% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/10/21 that Thermal Kinetics is Awarded Al-Corn Clean Fuels Sanitizer-Grade Ethanol Project

Is It Worth Investing in RCM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :RCMT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RCMT is at 2.31. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for RCM Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.50, which is -$1.7 below the current price. RCMT currently public float of 8.28M and currently shorts hold a 1.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RCMT was 1.36M shares.

RCMT’s Market Performance

RCMT stocks went up by 72.76% for the week, with a monthly jump of 131.11% and a quarterly performance of 285.19%, while its annual performance rate touched 89.78%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 43.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 16.30% for RCM Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 69.04% for RCMT stocks with a simple moving average of 205.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RCMT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RCMT stocks, with B. Riley FBR repeating the rating for RCMT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RCMT in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley FBR is $2 based on the research report published on March 17th of the previous year 2020.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RCMT reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for RCMT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 13th, 2017.

Boenning & Scattergood gave a rating of “Market Outperform” to RCMT, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on November 14th of the previous year.

RCMT Trading at 121.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RCMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 43.70%, as shares surge +139.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +217.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RCMT rose by +72.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +268.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.23. In addition, RCM Technologies Inc. saw 151.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RCMT starting from Vizi Bradley, who purchase 850,000 shares at the price of $1.20 back on Jun 02. After this action, Vizi Bradley now owns 1,162,526 shares of RCM Technologies Inc., valued at $1,020,000 using the latest closing price.

BALLOU ROGER H, the Director of RCM Technologies Inc., purchase 100,000 shares at $1.20 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that BALLOU ROGER H is holding 188,907 shares at $120,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RCMT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.44 for the present operating margin

+24.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for RCM Technologies Inc. stands at +2.12. The total capital return value is set at 10.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.44. Equity return is now at value -23.30, with -7.90 for asset returns.

Based on RCM Technologies Inc. (RCMT), the company’s capital structure generated 127.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.05. Total debt to assets is 42.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 119.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.20 and the total asset turnover is 2.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.30.