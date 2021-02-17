We Analyzed the Future Direction of Yiren Digital Ltd. (YRD), Here is What We Found

Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) went up by 16.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.65. The company’s stock price has collected 52.00% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/26/20 that Yiren Digital Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE :YRD) Right Now?

Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.48 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for YRD is at 1.28. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Yiren Digital Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $28.30, which is -$3.08 below the current price. YRD currently public float of 92.53M and currently shorts hold a 0.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of YRD was 223.54K shares.

YRD’s Market Performance

YRD stocks went up by 52.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 86.71% and a quarterly performance of 77.96%, while its annual performance rate touched 32.11%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.73% for Yiren Digital Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 61.86% for YRD stocks with a simple moving average of 78.15% for the last 200 days.

YRD Trading at 79.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YRD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 14.34% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.31%, as shares surge +79.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +68.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YRD rose by +52.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +63.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.13. In addition, Yiren Digital Ltd. saw 93.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for YRD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.87 for the present operating margin

+87.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Yiren Digital Ltd. stands at +13.30. The total capital return value is set at 23.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.88. Equity return is now at value 6.20, with 3.00 for asset returns.

Based on Yiren Digital Ltd. (YRD), the company’s capital structure generated 6.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.28. Total debt to assets is 3.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.10 and the total asset turnover is 1.01.