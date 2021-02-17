We Analyzed the Future Direction of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (IPOE), Here is What We Found

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (NYSE:IPOE) went up by 1.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.26. The company’s stock price has collected 5.65% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/07/21 that Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of ALUS, ANDA, ACTC, CLII, CRSA, FST, PSAC, IPOE, and SPRQ

Is It Worth Investing in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (NYSE :IPOE) Right Now?

IPOE currently public float of 16.42M and currently shorts hold a 73.00% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IPOE was 7.61M shares.

IPOE’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.38% for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.50% for IPOE stocks with a simple moving average of 46.62% for the last 200 days.

IPOE Trading at 44.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IPOE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.38%, as shares surge +20.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +130.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IPOE rose by +5.65%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.81. In addition, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V saw 95.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.