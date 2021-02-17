We Analyzed the Future Direction of BlueCity Holdings Limited (BLCT), Here is What We Found

BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT) went up by 40.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.89. The company’s stock price has collected 69.75% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/12/21 that BlueCity Launches Campaign for Greater LGBTQ Acceptance Among Families in China during Chinese New Year

Is It Worth Investing in BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ :BLCT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for BlueCity Holdings Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $133.35, which is -$0.2 below the current price. BLCT currently public float of 4.80M and currently shorts hold a 2.39% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BLCT was 379.58K shares.

BLCT’s Market Performance

BLCT stocks went up by 69.75% for the week, with a monthly jump of 88.08% and a quarterly performance of 114.89%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.80% for BlueCity Holdings Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 82.95% for BLCT stocks with a simple moving average of 68.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLCT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BLCT stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for BLCT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BLCT in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $20 based on the research report published on December 11th of the previous year 2020.

BLCT Trading at 88.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.31%, as shares surge +85.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +81.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLCT rose by +69.75%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.51. In addition, BlueCity Holdings Limited saw 100.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BLCT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.02 for the present operating margin

+27.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for BlueCity Holdings Limited stands at -90.12. The total capital return value is set at -16.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch -181.12.

The receivables turnover for the company is 23.32 and the total asset turnover is 1.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.43.