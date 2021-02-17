Wall Street Pummels Velodyne Lidar Inc. (VLDR) After Recent Earnings Report

Velodyne Lidar Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) went down by -7.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.50. The company’s stock price has collected -10.77% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/11/21 that Velodyne Lidar to Report Fourth Quarter and FY 2020 Financial Results on February 25, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Velodyne Lidar Inc. (NASDAQ :VLDR) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Velodyne Lidar Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $29.57, which is $8.19 above the current price. VLDR currently public float of 56.86M and currently shorts hold a 8.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VLDR was 7.01M shares.

VLDR’s Market Performance

VLDR stocks went down by -10.77% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.18% and a quarterly performance of 58.31%, while its annual performance rate touched 108.99%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.95% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.43% for Velodyne Lidar Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.84% for VLDR stocks with a simple moving average of 22.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VLDR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VLDR stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for VLDR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VLDR in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $32 based on the research report published on January 14th of the current year 2021.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VLDR reach a price target of $31. The rating they have provided for VLDR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 06th, 2021.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to VLDR, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on December 15th of the previous year.

VLDR Trading at -4.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VLDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.95%, as shares sank -6.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +46.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VLDR fell by -10.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +109.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.12. In addition, Velodyne Lidar Inc. saw -6.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VLDR

Equity return is now at value -25.00, with -16.60 for asset returns.