Wall Street Praises Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) After Recent Earnings Report

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) went down by -5.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $42.96. The company’s stock price has collected -13.97% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 6 hours ago that Workhorse Group Inc. stock underperforms Tuesday when compared to competitors

Is It Worth Investing in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ :WKHS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for WKHS is at 3.14. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Workhorse Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $25.33, which is -$8.78 below the current price. WKHS currently public float of 112.46M and currently shorts hold a 22.95% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WKHS was 16.16M shares.

WKHS’s Market Performance

WKHS stocks went down by -13.97% for the week, with a monthly jump of 38.60% and a quarterly performance of 66.23%, while its annual performance rate touched 927.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.98% for Workhorse Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.53% for WKHS stocks with a simple moving average of 85.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WKHS

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Neutral” to WKHS, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on October 13th of the previous year.

WKHS Trading at 28.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WKHS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.08%, as shares surge +46.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +66.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WKHS fell by -13.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1,064.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.48. In addition, Workhorse Group Inc. saw 72.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WKHS starting from Hughes Duane, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $35.97 back on Feb 01. After this action, Hughes Duane now owns 320,085 shares of Workhorse Group Inc., valued at $899,250 using the latest closing price.

Ackerson Gregory T., the Controller of Workhorse Group Inc., sale 6,445 shares at $37.50 during a trade that took place back on Jan 27, which means that Ackerson Gregory T. is holding 97,335 shares at $241,685 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WKHS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6338.12 for the present operating margin

-1452.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Workhorse Group Inc. stands at -9868.98. Equity return is now at value 602.00, with -310.20 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 607.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.67.