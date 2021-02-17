The Chart for Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) went up by 12.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.19. The company’s stock price has collected 7.50% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/09/20 that (PR) Oncolytics and SOLTI Report Clinical Synergy of Pelareorep with Checkpoint Inhibitors at the 2020 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium

Is It Worth Investing in Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ :ONCY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ONCY is at 2.78. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $6.81. ONCY currently public float of 42.46M and currently shorts hold a 5.61% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ONCY was 1.47M shares.

ONCY’s Market Performance

ONCY stocks went up by 7.50% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.88% and a quarterly performance of 40.65%, while its annual performance rate touched 16.22%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.52% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.99% for Oncolytics Biotech Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.61% for ONCY stocks with a simple moving average of 37.82% for the last 200 days.

ONCY Trading at 11.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONCY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.52%, as shares surge +9.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONCY rose by +7.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +82.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.66. In addition, Oncolytics Biotech Inc. saw 26.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ONCY

The total capital return value is set at -610.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1,059.27. Equity return is now at value -190.80, with -108.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.