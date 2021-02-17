The Boeing Company (BA) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) went up by 2.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $347.89. The company’s stock price has collected 2.47% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 6 hours ago that Boeing Co. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Is It Worth Investing in The Boeing Company (NYSE :BA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BA is at 1.62. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 26 who provided ratings for The Boeing Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $229.17, which is $12.41 above the current price. BA currently public float of 551.48M and currently shorts hold a 2.12% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BA was 17.62M shares.

BA’s Market Performance

BA stocks went up by 2.47% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.46% and a quarterly performance of 22.89%, while its annual performance rate touched -36.22%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.65% for The Boeing Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.58% for BA stocks with a simple moving average of 20.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BA stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for BA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for BA in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $230 based on the research report published on January 29th of the current year 2021.

Berenberg, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BA reach a price target of $215, previously predicting the price at $150. The rating they have provided for BA stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 20th, 2021.

Bernstein gave a rating of “Underperform” to BA, setting the target price at $199 in the report published on January 04th of the current year.

BA Trading at 1.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.68%, as shares surge +6.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BA rose by +2.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +54.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $206.34. In addition, The Boeing Company saw 1.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BA starting from KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN, who sale 21,737 shares at the price of $202.15 back on Feb 02. After this action, KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN now owns 80,080 shares of The Boeing Company, valued at $4,394,135 using the latest closing price.

COLBERT THEODORE III, the EVP, Pres. & CEO, BGS of The Boeing Company, sale 5,000 shares at $200.80 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that COLBERT THEODORE III is holding 49,846 shares at $1,004,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.79 for the present operating margin

+1.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Boeing Company stands at -20.41. The total capital return value is set at -18.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch -41.67. Equity return is now at value 92.30, with -7.70 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.39.