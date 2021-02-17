TDH Holdings Inc. (PETZ) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) went up by 25.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.76. The company’s stock price has collected 29.88% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/25/20 that TDH Holdings, Inc. Reports First Half 2020 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :PETZ) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PETZ is at 1.28. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for TDH Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

PETZ currently public float of 11.97M and currently shorts hold a 0.34% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PETZ was 120.76K shares.

PETZ’s Market Performance

PETZ stocks went up by 29.88% for the week, with a monthly jump of 44.24% and a quarterly performance of 154.47%, while its annual performance rate touched 135.34%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.37% for TDH Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 46.21% for PETZ stocks with a simple moving average of 115.33% for the last 200 days.

PETZ Trading at 63.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PETZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.33%, as shares surge +56.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +75.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PETZ rose by +29.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +243.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.20. In addition, TDH Holdings Inc. saw 69.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PETZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-48.58 for the present operating margin

-12.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for TDH Holdings Inc. stands at -68.19. Equity return is now at value 670.20, with -44.00 for asset returns.

Based on TDH Holdings Inc. (PETZ), the company’s capital structure generated 2,942.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 96.71. Total debt to assets is 65.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 85.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.50.