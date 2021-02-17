Slack Technologies Inc. (WORK) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Slack Technologies Inc. (NYSE:WORK) went up by 1.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $44.15. The company’s stock price has collected 2.41% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 5 hours ago that Slack Technologies Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Is It Worth Investing in Slack Technologies Inc. (NYSE :WORK) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for Slack Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 20 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $43.56, which is -$1.1 below the current price. WORK currently public float of 488.11M and currently shorts hold a 8.18% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WORK was 19.74M shares.

WORK’s Market Performance

WORK stocks went up by 2.41% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.63% and a quarterly performance of 71.03%, while its annual performance rate touched 58.20%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.20% for Slack Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.64% for WORK stocks with a simple moving average of 33.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WORK

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WORK reach a price target of $45, previously predicting the price at $20. The rating they have provided for WORK stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 03rd, 2020.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to WORK, setting the target price at $46 in the report published on December 02nd of the previous year.

WORK Trading at 4.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WORK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.29% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.30%, as shares surge +5.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WORK rose by +2.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +65.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.85. In addition, Slack Technologies Inc. saw 4.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WORK starting from Zell Brandon, who sale 3,501 shares at the price of $42.70 back on Feb 02. After this action, Zell Brandon now owns 171,019 shares of Slack Technologies Inc., valued at $149,493 using the latest closing price.

Schellhase David, the General Counsel and Secretary of Slack Technologies Inc., sale 3,323 shares at $42.45 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that Schellhase David is holding 322,540 shares at $141,061 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WORK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-88.49 for the present operating margin

+84.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Slack Technologies Inc. stands at -90.58. The total capital return value is set at -62.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch -65.76. Equity return is now at value -38.00, with -15.20 for asset returns.

Based on Slack Technologies Inc. (WORK), the company’s capital structure generated 32.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.24. Total debt to assets is 15.73, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.84.