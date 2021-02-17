Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Genocea Biosciences Inc. (GNCA)

Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) went up by 18.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.75. The company’s stock price has collected 12.01% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/11/21 that Genocea Provides Fourth Quarter 2020 Corporate Update

Is It Worth Investing in Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ :GNCA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GNCA is at 2.20. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Genocea Biosciences Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.48. GNCA currently public float of 48.03M and currently shorts hold a 3.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GNCA was 541.08K shares.

GNCA’s Market Performance

GNCA stocks went up by 12.01% for the week, with a monthly jump of 35.93% and a quarterly performance of 96.57%, while its annual performance rate touched 90.95%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.95% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.01% for Genocea Biosciences Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 28.88% for GNCA stocks with a simple moving average of 58.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GNCA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GNCA stocks, with SVB Leerink repeating the rating for GNCA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GNCA in the upcoming period, according to SVB Leerink is $7 based on the research report published on November 15th of the previous year 2019.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GNCA reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for GNCA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 08th, 2019.

GNCA Trading at 49.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNCA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.95%, as shares surge +47.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +91.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNCA rose by +12.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +75.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.18. In addition, Genocea Biosciences Inc. saw 65.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GNCA starting from Clark William D, who purchase 4,760 shares at the price of $2.06 back on Nov 10. After this action, Clark William D now owns 4,760 shares of Genocea Biosciences Inc., valued at $9,806 using the latest closing price.

Sonsini Peter W., the 10% Owner of Genocea Biosciences Inc., purchase 3,151,260 shares at $2.25 during a trade that took place back on Jul 24, which means that Sonsini Peter W. is holding 10,376,936 shares at $7,090,335 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GNCA

The total capital return value is set at -116.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch -128.24. Equity return is now at value -255.90, with -67.20 for asset returns.

Based on Genocea Biosciences Inc. (GNCA), the company’s capital structure generated 79.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.30. Total debt to assets is 37.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 77.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.82.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.62.