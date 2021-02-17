Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (CTK)

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) went up by 23.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.45. The company’s stock price has collected 85.75% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/08/21 that CooTek Awarded “Shanghai Copyright Demonstration Unit” by Shanghai Copyright Bureau

Is It Worth Investing in CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE :CTK) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for CooTek (Cayman) Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.00, which is -$0.53 below the current price. CTK currently public float of 49.04M and currently shorts hold a 0.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CTK was 327.64K shares.

CTK’s Market Performance

CTK stocks went up by 85.75% for the week, with a monthly jump of 144.77% and a quarterly performance of 44.56%, while its annual performance rate touched 12.62%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 21.50% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.31% for CooTek (Cayman) Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 92.94% for CTK stocks with a simple moving average of 27.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTK stocks, with BofA/Merrill repeating the rating for CTK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CTK in the upcoming period, according to BofA/Merrill is $7 based on the research report published on March 06th of the previous year 2020.

CTK Trading at 92.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.50%, as shares surge +150.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +53.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTK rose by +85.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.72. In addition, CooTek (Cayman) Inc. saw 144.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CTK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21.16 for the present operating margin

+91.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for CooTek (Cayman) Inc. stands at -20.71. The total capital return value is set at -57.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -59.90. Equity return is now at value -141.90, with -30.60 for asset returns.

Based on CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (CTK), the company’s capital structure generated 23.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.10 and the total asset turnover is 1.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.53.