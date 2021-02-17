Protective Insurance Corporation (PTVCB) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Protective Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTVCB) went up by 52.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.30. The company’s stock price has collected 51.46% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 4 hours ago that AM Best Places Credit Ratings of Protective Insurance Corporation and Subsidiaries Under Review with Positive Implications Following Acquisition Announcement

Is It Worth Investing in Protective Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ :PTVCB) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PTVCB is at 0.60. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Protective Insurance Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

PTVCB currently public float of 9.23M and currently shorts hold a 1.48% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PTVCB was 23.13K shares.

PTVCB’s Market Performance

PTVCB stocks went up by 51.46% for the week, with a monthly jump of 60.36% and a quarterly performance of 66.79%, while its annual performance rate touched 43.93%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.10% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.17% for Protective Insurance Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 57.72% for PTVCB stocks with a simple moving average of 60.72% for the last 200 days.

PTVCB Trading at 59.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PTVCB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 32.37% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.10%, as shares surge +60.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +61.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PTVCB rose by +51.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +46.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.95. In addition, Protective Insurance Corporation saw 67.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PTVCB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.75 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Protective Insurance Corporation stands at +1.48. The total capital return value is set at 2.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.04. Equity return is now at value -1.10, with -0.20 for asset returns.

Based on Protective Insurance Corporation (PTVCB), the company’s capital structure generated 5.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.24. Total debt to assets is 1.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.45.