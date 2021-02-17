MP Materials Corp. (MP) Just Got Our Attention

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) went up by 15.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.74. The company’s stock price has collected 25.15% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/08/21 that MP Materials Announces Timing of Q4 and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results Release, Conference Call and Webcast

Is It Worth Investing in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE :MP) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for MP Materials Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $25.00, which is -$15.75 below the current price. MP currently public float of 42.79M and currently shorts hold a 9.87% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MP was 4.22M shares.

MP’s Market Performance

MP stocks went up by 25.15% for the week, with a monthly jump of 22.81% and a quarterly performance of 198.32%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.99% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.23% for MP Materials Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 23.12% for MP stocks with a simple moving average of 118.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MP stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for MP by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MP in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $25 based on the research report published on December 03rd of the previous year 2020.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MP reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for MP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 01st, 2020.

MP Trading at 30.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.02% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.99%, as shares surge +27.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +94.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MP rose by +25.15%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.54. In addition, MP Materials Corp. saw 26.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.