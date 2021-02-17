Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN)

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) went down by -5.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $39.24. The company’s stock price has collected 19.96% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/05/21 that Opendoor Needs to Show Its Work

Is It Worth Investing in Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :OPEN) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Opendoor Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $32.50, which is -$0.25 below the current price. OPEN currently public float of 489.44M and currently shorts hold a 2.38% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OPEN was 6.21M shares.

OPEN’s Market Performance

OPEN stocks went up by 19.96% for the week, with a monthly jump of 23.45% and a quarterly performance of 83.17%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.96% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.86% for Opendoor Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.77% for OPEN stocks with a simple moving average of 75.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OPEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OPEN stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for OPEN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for OPEN in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $31 based on the research report published on January 06th of the current year 2021.

OPEN Trading at 20.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.96%, as shares surge +25.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +59.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPEN rose by +19.96%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.12. In addition, Opendoor Technologies Inc. saw 44.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.