Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for GSE Systems Inc. (GVP)

GSE Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) went up by 20.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.36. The company’s stock price has collected 26.98% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/08/21 that GSE Sponsoring and Presenting at CONTE 2021

Is It Worth Investing in GSE Systems Inc. (NASDAQ :GVP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GVP is at 1.60. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for GSE Systems Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $1.50, which is -$0.9 below the current price. GVP currently public float of 16.41M and currently shorts hold a 0.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GVP was 435.29K shares.

GVP’s Market Performance

GVP stocks went up by 26.98% for the week, with a monthly jump of 42.01% and a quarterly performance of 130.77%, while its annual performance rate touched 95.12%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.01% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.54% for GSE Systems Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 29.41% for GVP stocks with a simple moving average of 109.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GVP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GVP stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for GVP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GVP in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $5 based on the research report published on October 31st of the previous year 2018.

Dougherty & Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GVP reach a price target of $6, previously predicting the price at $7.50. The rating they have provided for GVP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 10th, 2010.

The Benchmark Company gave a rating of “Buy” to GVP, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on August 10th of the previous year.

GVP Trading at 56.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GVP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.91% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.01%, as shares surge +44.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +105.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GVP rose by +26.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +128.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.89. In addition, GSE Systems Inc. saw 81.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GVP starting from Corey William S. Jr., who purchase 21,800 shares at the price of $1.14 back on Dec 10. After this action, Corey William S. Jr. now owns 50,316 shares of GSE Systems Inc., valued at $24,852 using the latest closing price.

Corey William S. Jr., the Director of GSE Systems Inc., purchase 3,200 shares at $1.14 during a trade that took place back on Dec 09, which means that Corey William S. Jr. is holding 28,516 shares at $3,648 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GVP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.20 for the present operating margin

+21.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for GSE Systems Inc. stands at -14.56. The total capital return value is set at -4.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch -39.72. Equity return is now at value -109.30, with -30.80 for asset returns.

Based on GSE Systems Inc. (GVP), the company’s capital structure generated 112.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.94. Total debt to assets is 37.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.27 and the total asset turnover is 1.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.89.