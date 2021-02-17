Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Aegion Corporation (AEGN)

Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN) went up by 23.87% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.35. The company’s stock price has collected 28.11% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 6 hours ago that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Aegion Corp.

Is It Worth Investing in Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ :AEGN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AEGN is at 1.32. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Aegion Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $25.33, which is -$7.57 below the current price. AEGN currently public float of 29.50M and currently shorts hold a 2.53% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AEGN was 97.06K shares.

AEGN’s Market Performance

AEGN stocks went up by 28.11% for the week, with a monthly jump of 23.93% and a quarterly performance of 69.67%, while its annual performance rate touched 15.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.65% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.12% for Aegion Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 31.68% for AEGN stocks with a simple moving average of 60.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AEGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AEGN stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for AEGN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AEGN in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $24 based on the research report published on December 07th of the previous year 2020.

Maxim Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AEGN reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for AEGN stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 08th, 2019.

AEGN Trading at 35.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 13.79% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.65%, as shares surge +26.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +52.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEGN rose by +28.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +65.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.46. In addition, Aegion Corporation saw 39.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AEGN starting from Menghini Mark, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $18.00 back on Nov 24. After this action, Menghini Mark now owns 51,368 shares of Aegion Corporation, valued at $36,000 using the latest closing price.

GALVIN WALTER J, the Director of Aegion Corporation, purchase 50,000 shares at $16.26 during a trade that took place back on Sep 02, which means that GALVIN WALTER J is holding 125,833 shares at $813,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AEGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.96 for the present operating margin

+20.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aegion Corporation stands at -1.72. The total capital return value is set at 7.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.84. Equity return is now at value -9.80, with -4.20 for asset returns.

Based on Aegion Corporation (AEGN), the company’s capital structure generated 81.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.90. Total debt to assets is 35.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 70.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.20 and the total asset turnover is 1.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.92.