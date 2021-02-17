KeyCorp (KEY) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) went up by 3.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.12. The company’s stock price has collected 4.60% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 6 hours ago that KeyCorp stock rises Tuesday, outperforms market

Is It Worth Investing in KeyCorp (NYSE :KEY) Right Now?

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.78 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for KEY is at 1.54. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for KeyCorp declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $19.63, which is -$0.16 below the current price. KEY currently public float of 970.61M and currently shorts hold a 1.22% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KEY was 8.04M shares.

KEY’s Market Performance

KEY stocks went up by 4.60% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.54% and a quarterly performance of 36.67%, while its annual performance rate touched 0.30%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.37% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.77% for KeyCorp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.14% for KEY stocks with a simple moving average of 43.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KEY

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KEY reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for KEY stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 26th, 2020.

KEY Trading at 15.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KEY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.37%, as shares surge +7.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KEY rose by +4.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +69.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.20. In addition, KeyCorp saw 20.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KEY starting from Schosser Douglas M, who sale 28,305 shares at the price of $19.04 back on Feb 10. After this action, Schosser Douglas M now owns 29,267 shares of KeyCorp, valued at $538,985 using the latest closing price.

Mago Angela G, the Head of Commercial Bank of KeyCorp, sale 5,957 shares at $17.70 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that Mago Angela G is holding 160,397 shares at $105,439 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KEY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.27 for the present operating margin

The net margin for KeyCorp stands at +18.56. The total capital return value is set at 4.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.37. Equity return is now at value 7.10, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Based on KeyCorp (KEY), the company’s capital structure generated 81.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.96. Total debt to assets is 8.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 85.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.14.