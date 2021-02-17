Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Jianpu Technology Inc. (JT)?

Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT) went down by -13.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.92. The company’s stock price has collected 9.44% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 2 hours ago that INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Jianpu Technology, Inc. (JT) on Behalf of Investors

Is It Worth Investing in Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE :JT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Jianpu Technology Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $62.08. JT currently public float of 16.31M and currently shorts hold a 0.99% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of JT was 247.67K shares.

JT’s Market Performance

JT stocks went up by 9.44% for the week, with a monthly jump of 35.86% and a quarterly performance of 34.01%, while its annual performance rate touched -57.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 20.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.25% for Jianpu Technology Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.37% for JT stocks with a simple moving average of -13.02% for the last 200 days.

JT Trading at 28.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.49%, as shares surge +38.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +54.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JT rose by +9.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.41. In addition, Jianpu Technology Inc. saw 29.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for JT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-28.22 for the present operating margin

+89.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jianpu Technology Inc. stands at -22.34. Equity return is now at value -26.90, with -17.80 for asset returns.

Based on Jianpu Technology Inc. (JT), the company’s capital structure generated 5.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.79.