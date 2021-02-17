Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for China Automotive Systems Inc. (CAAS)?

China Automotive Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) went up by 11.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.69. The company’s stock price has collected 9.73% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/07/20 that China Automotive Systems Announces Hearing on February 5, 2021 on Proposal to Settle Stockholder Derivative Lawsuit

Is It Worth Investing in China Automotive Systems Inc. (NASDAQ :CAAS) Right Now?

China Automotive Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5,314.29 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CAAS is at 3.23. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for China Automotive Systems Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.00, which is -$3.44 below the current price. CAAS currently public float of 11.60M and currently shorts hold a 0.71% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CAAS was 2.70M shares.

CAAS’s Market Performance

CAAS stocks went up by 9.73% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.62% and a quarterly performance of 136.19%, while its annual performance rate touched 208.71%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.56% for China Automotive Systems Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.21% for CAAS stocks with a simple moving average of 94.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CAAS

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to CAAS, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on July 14th of the previous year.

CAAS Trading at 8.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.12%, as shares surge +6.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAAS rose by +9.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +313.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.71. In addition, China Automotive Systems Inc. saw 19.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CAAS starting from LI JIE, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $9.03 back on Dec 03. After this action, LI JIE now owns 91,030 shares of China Automotive Systems Inc., valued at $451,600 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CAAS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.26 for the present operating margin

+14.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for China Automotive Systems Inc. stands at +2.31. The total capital return value is set at 0.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.34. Equity return is now at value 0.00, with 0.00 for asset returns.

Based on China Automotive Systems Inc. (CAAS), the company’s capital structure generated 45.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.45. Total debt to assets is 20.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.95. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.76 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.