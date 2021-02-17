Is China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. (PLIN) a Keeper?

China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN) went up by 19.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.96. The company’s stock price has collected 23.85% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/21/20 that China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. Reports Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2020

Is It Worth Investing in China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ :PLIN) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

PLIN currently public float of 15.49M and currently shorts hold a 0.62% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PLIN was 1.57M shares.

PLIN’s Market Performance

PLIN stocks went up by 23.85% for the week, with a monthly jump of 36.50% and a quarterly performance of 68.75%, while its annual performance rate touched -49.55%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.46% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.30% for China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 50.12% for PLIN stocks with a simple moving average of 44.26% for the last 200 days.

PLIN Trading at 66.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.46%, as shares surge +55.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +98.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLIN rose by +44.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1013. In addition, China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. saw 41.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PLIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.18 for the present operating margin

+6.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. stands at -2.79. The total capital return value is set at -0.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.06. Equity return is now at value -21.60, with -8.90 for asset returns.

Based on China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. (PLIN), the company’s capital structure generated 77.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.51. Total debt to assets is 28.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.75 and the total asset turnover is 1.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.54.