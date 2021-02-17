Is AdvanSix Inc. (ASIX) a Keeper?

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) went up by 14.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.60. The company’s stock price has collected 16.38% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/25/21 that AdvanSix Furthers Commitment to Sulfur Nutrition

Is It Worth Investing in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE :ASIX) Right Now?

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 46.84 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ASIX is at 1.86. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for AdvanSix Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $25.00, which is -$3.71 below the current price. ASIX currently public float of 27.20M and currently shorts hold a 2.18% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ASIX was 131.81K shares.

ASIX’s Market Performance

ASIX stocks went up by 16.38% for the week, with a monthly jump of 26.87% and a quarterly performance of 73.68%, while its annual performance rate touched 47.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.30% for AdvanSix Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 23.29% for ASIX stocks with a simple moving average of 86.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASIX

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ASIX reach a price target of $20, previously predicting the price at $24. The rating they have provided for ASIX stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on November 19th, 2019.

ASIX Trading at 32.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 12.15% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.86%, as shares surge +31.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +57.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASIX rose by +16.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +135.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.63. In addition, AdvanSix Inc. saw 43.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASIX starting from Gramm Christopher, who sale 200 shares at the price of $25.46 back on Feb 16. After this action, Gramm Christopher now owns 39,361 shares of AdvanSix Inc., valued at $5,092 using the latest closing price.

Gramm Christopher, the Controller of AdvanSix Inc., sale 200 shares at $20.30 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16, which means that Gramm Christopher is holding 39,561 shares at $4,060 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASIX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.80 for the present operating margin

+11.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for AdvanSix Inc. stands at +3.19. The total capital return value is set at 8.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.83. Equity return is now at value 4.20, with 1.40 for asset returns.

Based on AdvanSix Inc. (ASIX), the company’s capital structure generated 108.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.07. Total debt to assets is 35.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 98.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.72 and the total asset turnover is 1.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.