Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL)

Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) went down by -8.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.09. The company’s stock price has collected 14.26% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/28/21 that Muscle Maker Grill Expands Its Brand Offerings

Is It Worth Investing in Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ :GRIL) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Muscle Maker Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

GRIL currently public float of 8.77M and currently shorts hold a 2.01% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GRIL was 771.77K shares.

GRIL’s Market Performance

GRIL stocks went up by 14.26% for the week, with a monthly jump of 46.30% and a quarterly performance of 47.07%, while its annual performance rate touched -30.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 18.84% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.71% for Muscle Maker Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 22.12% for GRIL stocks with a simple moving average of 31.46% for the last 200 days.

GRIL Trading at 32.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRIL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.84%, as shares surge +46.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRIL rose by +14.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.31. In addition, Muscle Maker Inc. saw 58.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GRIL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-73.68 for the present operating margin

+11.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Muscle Maker Inc. stands at -572.39. The total capital return value is set at -443.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12,714.61. Equity return is now at value -328.60, with -143.00 for asset returns.

Based on Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL), the company’s capital structure generated 560.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.85. Total debt to assets is 21.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 128.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.44.

The receivables turnover for the company is 25.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.92. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.17.