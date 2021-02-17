Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (SIOX)

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) went down by -4.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.74. The company’s stock price has collected 11.11% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/16/21 that Sio Gene Therapies to Present at the 10th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ :SIOX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SIOX is at 1.74. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Sio Gene Therapies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $7.67. SIOX currently public float of 40.05M and currently shorts hold a 2.34% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SIOX was 2.26M shares.

SIOX’s Market Performance

SIOX stocks went up by 11.11% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.19% and a quarterly performance of 57.14%, while its annual performance rate touched -23.96%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.81% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.15% for Sio Gene Therapies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.75% for SIOX stocks with a simple moving average of 1.02% for the last 200 days.

SIOX Trading at 9.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIOX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.81%, as shares surge +21.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIOX fell by -4.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.94. In addition, Sio Gene Therapies Inc. saw 18.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SIOX starting from Pande Atul, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $2.34 back on Nov 24. After this action, Pande Atul now owns 33,370 shares of Sio Gene Therapies Inc., valued at $23,399 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SIOX

The total capital return value is set at -77.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -103.13. Equity return is now at value -109.10, with -74.20 for asset returns.

Based on Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (SIOX), the company’s capital structure generated 26.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.03. Total debt to assets is 17.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.10.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.67.