Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) went down by -7.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $53.69. The company’s stock price has collected 19.97% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/10/21 that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ :PACB) Right Now?

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 552.02 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PACB is at 1.33. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $50.80, which is $0.88 above the current price. PACB currently public float of 184.08M and currently shorts hold a 7.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PACB was 5.00M shares.

PACB’s Market Performance

PACB stocks went up by 19.97% for the week, with a monthly jump of 22.93% and a quarterly performance of 177.25%, while its annual performance rate touched 914.66%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.98% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.56% for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 22.51% for PACB stocks with a simple moving average of 248.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PACB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PACB stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for PACB by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PACB in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $52 based on the research report published on February 11th of the current year 2021.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PACB reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for PACB stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 03rd, 2020.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to PACB, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on October 02nd of the previous year.

PACB Trading at 51.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PACB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.98%, as shares surge +25.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +157.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PACB rose by +19.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1,303.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.32. In addition, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. saw 78.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PACB starting from Hunkapiller Michael, who sale 125,406 shares at the price of $36.34 back on Jan 25. After this action, Hunkapiller Michael now owns 848,405 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc., valued at $4,556,901 using the latest closing price.

Hunkapiller Michael, the Director of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc., sale 150,857 shares at $36.77 during a trade that took place back on Jan 22, which means that Hunkapiller Michael is holding 848,405 shares at $5,547,490 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PACB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-110.62 for the present operating margin

+38.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. stands at -92.57. The total capital return value is set at -81.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch -74.59. Equity return is now at value -71.30, with -22.80 for asset returns.

Based on Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB), the company’s capital structure generated 112.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.90. Total debt to assets is 41.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 76.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.64.