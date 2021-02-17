Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSS)

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (AMEX:GSS) went down by -7.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.20. The company’s stock price has collected -12.34% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/22/21 that Analysts Indicating Gold & Silver Still Have ‘A Lot Of Upside’ After A Record Year

Is It Worth Investing in Golden Star Resources Ltd. (AMEX :GSS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GSS is at 0.77. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Golden Star Resources Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.67, which is $2.41 above the current price. GSS currently public float of 72.63M and currently shorts hold a 1.96% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GSS was 407.82K shares.

GSS’s Market Performance

GSS stocks went down by -12.34% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.92% and a quarterly performance of -11.00%, while its annual performance rate touched 20.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.18% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.45% for Golden Star Resources Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.32% for GSS stocks with a simple moving average of -7.10% for the last 200 days.

GSS Trading at -9.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GSS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.18%, as shares sank -1.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GSS fell by -12.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.79. In addition, Golden Star Resources Ltd. saw -6.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GSS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.08 for the present operating margin

+17.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Golden Star Resources Ltd. stands at -25.47. The total capital return value is set at 24.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch -41.07. Equity return is now at value -142.80, with -15.90 for asset returns.

Based on Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSS), the company’s capital structure generated 211.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.94. Total debt to assets is 28.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 180.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 54.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.87.