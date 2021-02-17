Here’s Our Rant About ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF)

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) went up by 13.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.65. The company’s stock price has collected 26.67% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/10/21 that ATIF Holdings Limited Releases Letter to Shareholders From The CEO and Director of The Board

Is It Worth Investing in ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ :ATIF) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for ATIF Holdings Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

ATIF currently public float of 12.39M and currently shorts hold a 6.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ATIF was 6.40M shares.

ATIF’s Market Performance

ATIF stocks went up by 26.67% for the week, with a monthly jump of 44.76% and a quarterly performance of 117.45%, while its annual performance rate touched -14.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.58% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.74% for ATIF Holdings Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 32.12% for ATIF stocks with a simple moving average of 14.52% for the last 200 days.

ATIF Trading at 58.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATIF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.58%, as shares surge +46.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +101.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATIF rose by +26.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1745. In addition, ATIF Holdings Limited saw 63.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ATIF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1615.27 for the present operating margin

-167.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for ATIF Holdings Limited stands at -2169.49. The total capital return value is set at -44.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -93.05. Equity return is now at value -149.00, with -81.40 for asset returns.

Based on ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF), the company’s capital structure generated 24.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.73. Total debt to assets is 9.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 123.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.67.