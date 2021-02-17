Here’s How Your Trade Kubient Inc. (KBNT) Aggressively Right Now

Kubient Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) went up by 46.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.30. The company’s stock price has collected 51.50% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/25/21 that Kubient Announces Engagement with Lake Street Capital Markets, LLC to Provide Merger and Acquisition Services

Is It Worth Investing in Kubient Inc. (NASDAQ :KBNT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Kubient Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.00, which is -$1.09 below the current price. KBNT currently public float of 5.75M and currently shorts hold a 13.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KBNT was 776.47K shares.

KBNT’s Market Performance

KBNT stocks went up by 51.50% for the week, with a monthly jump of 79.74% and a quarterly performance of 274.66%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 32.60% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.85% for Kubient Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 76.75% for KBNT stocks with a simple moving average of 146.77% for the last 200 days.

KBNT Trading at 76.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KBNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 19.25% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 32.60%, as shares surge +89.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +178.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KBNT rose by +51.50%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.54. In addition, Kubient Inc. saw 98.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for KBNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1866.63 for the present operating margin

-736.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kubient Inc. stands at -2326.61.

The receivables turnover for the company is 0.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.02.