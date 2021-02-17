Here’s How Your Trade Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) Aggressively Right Now

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) went down by -7.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.79. The company’s stock price has collected -10.91% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/08/21 that Clean Energy Signs Multi-Year Contract with LA Metro for More Than 47 Million Gallons of Renewable Natural Gas

Is It Worth Investing in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ :CLNE) Right Now?

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 100.13 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CLNE is at 2.06. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $23.00, which is $4.08 above the current price. CLNE currently public float of 130.00M and currently shorts hold a 5.84% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CLNE was 9.16M shares.

CLNE’s Market Performance

CLNE stocks went down by -10.91% for the week, with a monthly jump of 55.93% and a quarterly performance of 378.80%, while its annual performance rate touched 454.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.14% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.30% for Clean Energy Fuels Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 25.80% for CLNE stocks with a simple moving average of 275.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLNE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLNE stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for CLNE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CLNE in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $17 based on the research report published on February 03rd of the current year 2021.

CLNE Trading at 72.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLNE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.14%, as shares surge +62.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +276.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLNE fell by -10.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +638.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.96. In addition, Clean Energy Fuels Corp. saw 102.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLNE starting from Littlefair Andrew J, who sale 55,779 shares at the price of $10.03 back on Jan 20. After this action, Littlefair Andrew J now owns 1,403,974 shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp., valued at $559,558 using the latest closing price.

Littlefair Andrew J, the CEO and President of Clean Energy Fuels Corp., sale 144,221 shares at $10.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 19, which means that Littlefair Andrew J is holding 1,459,753 shares at $1,442,383 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLNE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.41 for the present operating margin

+25.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. stands at +5.82. The total capital return value is set at 2.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.46. Equity return is now at value 6.50, with 4.70 for asset returns.

Based on Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE), the company’s capital structure generated 22.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.59. Total debt to assets is 15.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.81.