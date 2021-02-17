Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Cortexyme Inc. (CRTX)?

Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) went down by -35.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $73.84. The company’s stock price has collected -33.09% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/15/21 that Cortexyme Provides Regulatory Update on Development Program for Atuzaginstat in Alzheimer’s Disease

Is It Worth Investing in Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ :CRTX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Cortexyme Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $66.63, which is $45.03 above the current price. CRTX currently public float of 18.62M and currently shorts hold a 14.97% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CRTX was 279.22K shares.

CRTX’s Market Performance

CRTX stocks went down by -33.09% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.73% and a quarterly performance of -35.29%, while its annual performance rate touched -57.63%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.60% for Cortexyme Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -22.45% for CRTX stocks with a simple moving average of -30.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRTX stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for CRTX by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for CRTX in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $20 based on the research report published on December 11th of the previous year 2020.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CRTX reach a price target of $76. The rating they have provided for CRTX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 24th, 2020.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to CRTX, setting the target price at $59 in the report published on June 02nd of the previous year.

CRTX Trading at -12.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.02%, as shares sank -5.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRTX fell by -33.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.52. In addition, Cortexyme Inc. saw 10.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRTX starting from Lynch Casey, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $43.03 back on Feb 03. After this action, Lynch Casey now owns 1,038,774 shares of Cortexyme Inc., valued at $860,530 using the latest closing price.

Lynch Casey, the Chief Executive Officer of Cortexyme Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $36.21 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that Lynch Casey is holding 1,058,774 shares at $724,102 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRTX

The total capital return value is set at -41.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch -39.57. Equity return is now at value -37.80, with -35.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.93.