CLPS Incorporation (CLPS) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) went up by 194.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.05. The company’s stock price has collected 25.32% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 3 hours ago that CLPS Incorporation Signs Vendor Agreement with a Well-Known U.S. Digital Payment Platform, Ramps Up Global Expansion Strategy

Is It Worth Investing in CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ :CLPS) Right Now?

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 24.02 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for CLPS Incorporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

CLPS currently public float of 4.88M and currently shorts hold a 0.59% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CLPS was 619.06K shares.

CLPS’s Market Performance

CLPS stocks went up by 25.32% for the week, with a monthly jump of 40.80% and a quarterly performance of 69.55%, while its annual performance rate touched 59.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.95% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.37% for CLPS Incorporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 283.20% for CLPS stocks with a simple moving average of 394.58% for the last 200 days.

CLPS Trading at 323.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 138.35% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.95%, as shares surge +365.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +396.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLPS rose by +298.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +722.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.38. In addition, CLPS Incorporation saw 61.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CLPS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.43 for the present operating margin

+34.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for CLPS Incorporation stands at +3.29. The total capital return value is set at 4.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.20. Equity return is now at value 12.80, with 7.80 for asset returns.

Based on CLPS Incorporation (CLPS), the company’s capital structure generated 7.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.39. Total debt to assets is 4.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.92 and the total asset turnover is 2.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.48.