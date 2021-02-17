Buy or Sell RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) went down by -2.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.00. The company’s stock price has collected 8.76% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/22/21 that January Is on Track to Be a Blockbuster Month for IPOs

Is It Worth Investing in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE :RLX) Right Now?

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 3995.00 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for RLX Technology Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

RLX currently public float of 1.42B and currently shorts hold a 0.38% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RLX was 19.61M shares.

RLX’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.54% for RLX stocks with a simple moving average of -2.54% for the last 200 days.

RLX Trading at -2.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.51% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RLX rose by +8.76%. In addition, RLX Technology Inc. saw -18.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.64 for the present operating margin

+37.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for RLX Technology Inc. stands at +3.08.

Based on RLX Technology Inc. (RLX), the company’s capital structure generated 415.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 80.59. Total debt to assets is 30.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 57.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.20.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.91.