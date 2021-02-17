Buy or Sell Avinger Inc. (AVGR) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Avinger Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.43. The company’s stock price has collected -7.11% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/03/21 that Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Sole Bookrunner on a $14.4 Million Bought Deal Offering for Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGR)

Is It Worth Investing in Avinger Inc. (NASDAQ :AVGR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AVGR is at 1.53. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Avinger Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.50, which is $0.67 above the current price. AVGR currently public float of 84.59M and currently shorts hold a 2.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AVGR was 23.77M shares.

AVGR’s Market Performance

AVGR stocks went down by -7.11% for the week, with a monthly jump of 64.86% and a quarterly performance of 605.20%, while its annual performance rate touched 195.64%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 16.37% for Avinger Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.83% for AVGR stocks with a simple moving average of 241.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVGR

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Hold” to AVGR, setting the target price at $1 in the report published on April 11th of the previous year.

AVGR Trading at 77.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.38%, as shares surge +24.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +489.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVGR fell by -7.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +558.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8330. In addition, Avinger Inc. saw 315.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVGR starting from SOINSKI JEFFREY M, who sale 9,145 shares at the price of $0.33 back on Sep 22. After this action, SOINSKI JEFFREY M now owns 74,738 shares of Avinger Inc., valued at $3,022 using the latest closing price.

Patel Himanshu, the Chief Technology Officer of Avinger Inc., sale 6,097 shares at $0.33 during a trade that took place back on Sep 22, which means that Patel Himanshu is holding 58,409 shares at $2,015 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVGR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-212.01 for the present operating margin

+31.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Avinger Inc. stands at -213.01. The total capital return value is set at -102.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -189.85. Equity return is now at value -279.70, with -82.90 for asset returns.

Based on Avinger Inc. (AVGR), the company’s capital structure generated 200.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.72. Total debt to assets is 58.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 59.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.