Advaxis Inc. (ADXS) Just Got Our Attention

Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) went up by 4.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.25. The company’s stock price has collected 7.62% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/25/21 that Advaxis Reports Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides a Business Update

Is It Worth Investing in Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ :ADXS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ADXS is at 3.01. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Advaxis Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $5.00. Today, the average trading volume of ADXS was 13.35M shares.

ADXS’s Market Performance

ADXS stocks went up by 7.62% for the week, with a monthly jump of 77.73% and a quarterly performance of 186.58%, while its annual performance rate touched 11.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.53% for Advaxis Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 33.55% for ADXS stocks with a simple moving average of 109.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADXS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADXS stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for ADXS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ADXS in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $20 based on the research report published on August 03rd of the previous year 2016.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ADXS reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for ADXS stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 22nd, 2015.

Guggenheim gave a rating of “Buy” to ADXS, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on September 11th of the previous year.

ADXS Trading at 94.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADXS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.71%, as shares surge +85.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +261.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADXS rose by +7.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +68.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8721. In addition, Advaxis Inc. saw 224.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADXS starting from APPEL RONI, who sale 2,401 shares at the price of $0.55 back on Mar 13. After this action, APPEL RONI now owns 10,476 shares of Advaxis Inc., valued at $1,321 using the latest closing price.

APPEL RONI, the Director of Advaxis Inc., sale 200 shares at $0.58 during a trade that took place back on Mar 12, which means that APPEL RONI is holding 12,877 shares at $116 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADXS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9337.55 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Advaxis Inc. stands at -10462.06. The total capital return value is set at -62.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch -70.80. Equity return is now at value -76.40, with -60.50 for asset returns.

Based on Advaxis Inc. (ADXS), the company’s capital structure generated 19.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.62. Total debt to assets is 15.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 4.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.91.