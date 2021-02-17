A Lesson to Learn: Vaxart Inc. (VXRT)

Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) went down by -4.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.90. The company’s stock price has collected -14.93% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/04/21 that Thinking about buying stock in Sundial Growers, Nokia, Tyme Technologies, AMC Entertainment, or Vaxart?

Is It Worth Investing in Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ :VXRT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VXRT is at -0.03. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Vaxart Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $17.67. VXRT currently public float of 97.97M and currently shorts hold a 31.30% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VXRT was 15.94M shares.

VXRT’s Market Performance

VXRT stocks went down by -14.93% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.22% and a quarterly performance of 52.35%, while its annual performance rate touched 635.45%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.84% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 20.38% for Vaxart Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.78% for VXRT stocks with a simple moving average of 18.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VXRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VXRT stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for VXRT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VXRT in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $17 based on the research report published on August 12th of the previous year 2020.

B. Riley FBR, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VXRT reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for VXRT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 13th, 2020.

VXRT Trading at -0.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VXRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.84%, as shares surge +12.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VXRT fell by -14.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +199.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.77. In addition, Vaxart Inc. saw 41.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VXRT starting from Latour Wouter, who sale 333,334 shares at the price of $6.32 back on Nov 23. After this action, Latour Wouter now owns 0 shares of Vaxart Inc., valued at $2,108,138 using the latest closing price.

ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC, the Director of Vaxart Inc., sale 9,385,386 shares at $8.29 during a trade that took place back on Jun 29, which means that ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC is holding 145,523 shares at $77,804,850 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VXRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-110.17 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Vaxart Inc. stands at -189.06. The total capital return value is set at -33.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch -67.27. Equity return is now at value -45.80, with -32.10 for asset returns.

Based on Vaxart Inc. (VXRT), the company’s capital structure generated 143.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.01. Total debt to assets is 50.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 114.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.92.