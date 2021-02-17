A Lesson to Learn: Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) went up by 2.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.27. The company’s stock price has collected 7.43% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/09/21 that Cenovus reports 2020 fourth-quarter and full-year results

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CVE is at 3.21. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for Cenovus Energy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.77, which is $3.91 above the current price. CVE currently public float of 1.26B and currently shorts hold a 1.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CVE was 9.44M shares.

CVE’s Market Performance

CVE stocks went up by 7.43% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.44% and a quarterly performance of 69.27%, while its annual performance rate touched -22.11%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.74% for Cenovus Energy Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.97% for CVE stocks with a simple moving average of 44.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CVE

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CVE reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for CVE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 14th, 2021.

CVE Trading at 13.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.15%, as shares surge +13.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVE rose by +7.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +90.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.24. In addition, Cenovus Energy Inc. saw 14.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CVE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.79 for the present operating margin

+10.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cenovus Energy Inc. stands at +10.87. The total capital return value is set at 6.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.19. Equity return is now at value -13.80, with -7.20 for asset returns.

Based on Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE), the company’s capital structure generated 44.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.97. Total debt to assets is 23.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 43.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.