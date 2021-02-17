A Lesson to Learn: CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM)

CEL-SCI Corporation (AMEX:CVM) went down by -9.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.91. The company’s stock price has collected -12.89% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 14 hours ago that CEL-SCI Corporation Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in CEL-SCI Corporation (AMEX :CVM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CVM is at 2.00. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for CEL-SCI Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $19.00, which is -$2.28 below the current price. CVM currently public float of 38.09M and currently shorts hold a 20.82% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CVM was 1.04M shares.

CVM’s Market Performance

CVM stocks went down by -12.89% for the week, with a monthly jump of 57.98% and a quarterly performance of 70.92%, while its annual performance rate touched 49.65%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.29% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 22.85% for CEL-SCI Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.45% for CVM stocks with a simple moving average of 50.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CVM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CVM stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for CVM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CVM in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $18 based on the research report published on January 13th of the previous year 2020.

Dawson James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CVM reach a price target of $3. The rating they have provided for CVM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 02nd, 2015.

CVM Trading at 32.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.29%, as shares surge +49.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +72.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVM fell by -12.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.53. In addition, CEL-SCI Corporation saw 82.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CVM starting from YOUNG PETER R, who purchase 100 shares at the price of $14.24 back on Dec 11. After this action, YOUNG PETER R now owns 25,914 shares of CEL-SCI Corporation, valued at $1,424 using the latest closing price.

BAILLAVOINE BRUNO JEAN-MARIE, the Director of CEL-SCI Corporation, purchase 800 shares at $11.77 during a trade that took place back on Nov 18, which means that BAILLAVOINE BRUNO JEAN-MARIE is holding 4,723 shares at $9,416 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CVM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5188.28 for the present operating margin

The net margin for CEL-SCI Corporation stands at -5415.64. The total capital return value is set at -110.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -118.10. Equity return is now at value -191.20, with -79.80 for asset returns.

Based on CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM), the company’s capital structure generated 70.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.40. Total debt to assets is 34.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 65.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 836.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.15.