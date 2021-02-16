Wall Street Pummels QuickLogic Corporation (QUIK) After Recent Earnings Report

QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ:QUIK) went up by 28.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.90. The company’s stock price has collected 63.72% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/10/21 that QuickLogic Launches Qomu – an Open Source SoC Dev Kit That Fits in Your USB Port

Is It Worth Investing in QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ :QUIK) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for QUIK is at 2.31. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for QuickLogic Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $5.00, which is -$2.04 below the current price. QUIK currently public float of 10.84M and currently shorts hold a 0.37% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of QUIK was 165.05K shares.

QUIK’s Market Performance

QUIK stocks went up by 63.72% for the week, with a monthly jump of 72.13% and a quarterly performance of 130.82%, while its annual performance rate touched 19.52%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 17.52% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.18% for QuickLogic Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 63.10% for QUIK stocks with a simple moving average of 92.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QUIK

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see QUIK reach a price target of $2.50, previously predicting the price at $2. The rating they have provided for QUIK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 19th, 2018.

QUIK Trading at 82.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QUIK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.03% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.52%, as shares surge +62.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +132.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QUIK rose by +63.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +65.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.45. In addition, QuickLogic Corporation saw 85.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QUIK starting from PEASE ANDREW J, who sale 1,813 shares at the price of $3.82 back on Dec 30. After this action, PEASE ANDREW J now owns 5,476 shares of QuickLogic Corporation, valued at $6,917 using the latest closing price.

PEASE ANDREW J, the Director of QuickLogic Corporation, sale 2,660 shares at $3.70 during a trade that took place back on Dec 29, which means that PEASE ANDREW J is holding 7,289 shares at $9,855 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QUIK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-147.96 for the present operating margin

+57.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for QuickLogic Corporation stands at -149.80. The total capital return value is set at -47.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -94.26. Equity return is now at value -83.60, with -33.40 for asset returns.

Based on QuickLogic Corporation (QUIK), the company’s capital structure generated 125.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.57. Total debt to assets is 51.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.58.