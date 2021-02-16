The Chart for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) went down by -11.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.88. The company’s stock price has collected -14.22% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/12/21 that Corvus Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

Is It Worth Investing in Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :CRVS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CRVS is at 1.77. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.60. CRVS currently public float of 23.39M and currently shorts hold a 5.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CRVS was 351.00K shares.

CRVS’s Market Performance

CRVS stocks went down by -14.22% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.38% and a quarterly performance of -15.05%, while its annual performance rate touched -20.45%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.58% for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.75% for CRVS stocks with a simple moving average of -8.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRVS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRVS stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for CRVS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CRVS in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $4 based on the research report published on February 10th of the current year 2021.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to CRVS, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on May 29th of the previous year.

CRVS Trading at -11.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRVS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.15%, as shares sank -15.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRVS fell by -14.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.98. In addition, Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -1.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRVS starting from Novo Holdings A/S, who sale 741,440 shares at the price of $5.37 back on Jul 08. After this action, Novo Holdings A/S now owns 1,389,498 shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $3,985,166 using the latest closing price.

Novo Holdings A/S, the 10% Owner of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 796,622 shares at $5.25 during a trade that took place back on Jul 07, which means that Novo Holdings A/S is holding 2,130,938 shares at $4,183,381 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRVS

The total capital return value is set at -52.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch -50.80. Equity return is now at value -79.10, with -64.00 for asset returns.

Based on Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS), the company’s capital structure generated 4.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.29. Total debt to assets is 3.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.11.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.76.