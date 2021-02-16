Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Birks Group Inc. (BGI)

Birks Group Inc. (AMEX:BGI) went up by 26.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.70. The company’s stock price has collected 46.77% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/14/21 that Birks Group Presents its FY2021 Holiday Period Sales Results

Is It Worth Investing in Birks Group Inc. (AMEX :BGI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BGI is at 2.60. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Birks Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

BGI currently public float of 4.32M and currently shorts hold a 1.56% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BGI was 1.23M shares.

BGI’s Market Performance

BGI stocks went up by 46.77% for the week, with a monthly jump of 123.77% and a quarterly performance of 280.75%, while its annual performance rate touched 196.74%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 37.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 20.51% for Birks Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 81.88% for BGI stocks with a simple moving average of 220.67% for the last 200 days.

BGI Trading at 138.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 37.70%, as shares surge +125.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +214.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BGI rose by +46.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +470.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.58. In addition, Birks Group Inc. saw 218.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BGI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.97 for the present operating margin

+35.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Birks Group Inc. stands at -7.22. The total capital return value is set at -4.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch -21.07. Equity return is now at value -149.40, with -5.80 for asset returns.

Based on Birks Group Inc. (BGI), the company’s capital structure generated 4,480.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 97.82. Total debt to assets is 72.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2,605.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.94. The receivables turnover for the company is 37.03 and the total asset turnover is 1.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.95.