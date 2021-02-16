PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) went up by 4.68% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $302.10. The company’s stock price has collected 10.74% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 02/12/21 that PayPal Holdings Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Is It Worth Investing in PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :PYPL) Right Now?

PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 84.33 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PYPL is at 1.19. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 35 analysts out of 47 who provided ratings for PayPal Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 5 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $308.19, which is -$3.79 below the current price. PYPL currently public float of 1.17B and currently shorts hold a 1.35% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PYPL was 8.65M shares.

PYPL’s Market Performance

PYPL stocks went up by 10.74% for the week, with a monthly jump of 21.83% and a quarterly performance of 55.13%, while its annual performance rate touched 147.59%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.72% for PayPal Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.42% for PYPL stocks with a simple moving average of 53.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PYPL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PYPL stocks, with Atlantic Equities repeating the rating for PYPL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PYPL in the upcoming period, according to Atlantic Equities is $315 based on the research report published on February 04th of the current year 2021.

Bernstein, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PYPL reach a price target of $297. The rating they have provided for PYPL stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 27th, 2021.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to PYPL, setting the target price at $300 in the report published on January 21st of the current year.

PYPL Trading at 24.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PYPL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.04%, as shares surge +23.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PYPL rose by +10.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +141.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $256.92. In addition, PayPal Holdings Inc. saw 27.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PYPL starting from Britto Mark, who sale 1,152 shares at the price of $269.11 back on Feb 05. After this action, Britto Mark now owns 81,961 shares of PayPal Holdings Inc., valued at $310,015 using the latest closing price.

SCHULMAN DANIEL H, the President and CEO of PayPal Holdings Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $267.76 during a trade that took place back on Feb 05, which means that SCHULMAN DANIEL H is holding 138,402 shares at $2,677,626 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PYPL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.90 for the present operating margin

+55.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for PayPal Holdings Inc. stands at +19.60. The total capital return value is set at 13.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.21. Equity return is now at value 23.30, with 6.60 for asset returns.

Based on PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL), the company’s capital structure generated 48.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.70. Total debt to assets is 13.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 47.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.67 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.