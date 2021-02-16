Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) went up by 1.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.78. The company’s stock price has collected 0.47% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/12/21 that Airlines Will Emerge From Turbulence. This One Looks Like the Best Bet.

Is It Worth Investing in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ :AAL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AAL is at 1.80. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for American Airlines Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 11 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.33, which is -$5.33 below the current price. AAL currently public float of 615.23M and currently shorts hold a 15.83% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AAL was 75.10M shares.

AAL’s Market Performance

AAL stocks went up by 0.47% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.20% and a quarterly performance of 43.44%, while its annual performance rate touched -42.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.35% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.91% for American Airlines Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.41% for AAL stocks with a simple moving average of 27.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AAL

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to AAL, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on December 11th of the previous year.

AAL Trading at 5.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.35%, as shares surge +5.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AAL rose by +0.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.74. In addition, American Airlines Group Inc. saw 9.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AAL starting from EMBLER MICHAEL J, who purchase 4,000 shares at the price of $19.33 back on Feb 28. After this action, EMBLER MICHAEL J now owns 34,969 shares of American Airlines Group Inc., valued at $77,312 using the latest closing price.

CAHILL JOHN T, the Director of American Airlines Group Inc., purchase 25,000 shares at $18.97 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that CAHILL JOHN T is holding 50,000 shares at $474,125 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-63.90 for the present operating margin

-43.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Airlines Group Inc. stands at -51.25. The total capital return value is set at -32.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -30.40. Equity return is now at value 121.20, with -5.60 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.67.