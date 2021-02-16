Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER)?

Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) went down by -0.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $64.05. The company’s stock price has collected 3.50% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 02/12/21 that Uber Technologies Inc. stock falls Friday, underperforms market

Is It Worth Investing in Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE :UBER) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 30 analysts out of 41 who provided ratings for Uber Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $66.77, which is $7.33 above the current price. UBER currently public float of 1.34B and currently shorts hold a 4.19% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UBER was 21.09M shares.

UBER’s Market Performance

UBER stocks went up by 3.50% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.07% and a quarterly performance of 31.15%, while its annual performance rate touched 51.23%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.96% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.55% for Uber Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.50% for UBER stocks with a simple moving average of 51.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UBER

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UBER stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for UBER by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for UBER in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $75 based on the research report published on February 11th of the current year 2021.

Daiwa Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UBER reach a price target of $34. The rating they have provided for UBER stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 21st, 2020.

UBER Trading at 11.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UBER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.96%, as shares surge +6.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UBER rose by +3.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +93.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.07. In addition, Uber Technologies Inc. saw 18.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UBER starting from Hazelbaker Jill, who sale 20,756 shares at the price of $60.12 back on Feb 12. After this action, Hazelbaker Jill now owns 126,953 shares of Uber Technologies Inc., valued at $1,247,851 using the latest closing price.

West Tony, the See Remarks of Uber Technologies Inc., sale 40,000 shares at $56.79 during a trade that took place back on Jan 15, which means that West Tony is holding 189,032 shares at $2,271,578 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UBER

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-60.36 for the present operating margin

+30.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Uber Technologies Inc. stands at -60.13. The total capital return value is set at -43.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch -45.23. Equity return is now at value -63.30, with -23.40 for asset returns.

Based on Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER), the company’s capital structure generated 54.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.16. Total debt to assets is 24.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.47.