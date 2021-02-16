Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI)?

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) went down by -9.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.98. The company’s stock price has collected 2.80% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/12/21 that Infinity Announces Pricing of $80 Million Public Offering of Common Stock

Is It Worth Investing in Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :INFI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for INFI is at 2.29. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.75, which is $2.46 above the current price. INFI currently public float of 47.06M and currently shorts hold a 1.50% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of INFI was 3.15M shares.

INFI’s Market Performance

INFI stocks went up by 2.80% for the week, with a monthly jump of 51.31% and a quarterly performance of 167.55%, while its annual performance rate touched 201.49%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 23.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.98% for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.20% for INFI stocks with a simple moving average of 162.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INFI

B. Riley FBR gave a rating of “Buy” to INFI, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on January 04th of the previous year.

INFI Trading at 41.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INFI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.74%, as shares surge +37.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +97.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INFI rose by +2.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +270.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.86. In addition, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 90.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INFI starting from BVF PARTNERS L P/IL, who sale 5,848,520 shares at the price of $4.14 back on Jan 22. After this action, BVF PARTNERS L P/IL now owns 686,974 shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $24,205,855 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INFI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1497.67 for the present operating margin

-146.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -1543.36. The total capital return value is set at -99.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -102.59. Equity return is now at value 824.00, with -81.80 for asset returns.

Based on Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI), the company’s capital structure generated 413.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 80.52. Total debt to assets is 65.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 408.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 79.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.60.