Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Coty Inc. (COTY)?

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) went down by -2.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.97. The company’s stock price has collected -11.26% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/13/21 that Coty Stock Tumbled After Earnings. It’s Time to Buy.

Is It Worth Investing in Coty Inc. (NYSE :COTY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for COTY is at 2.34. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Coty Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $7.54, which is $0.76 above the current price. COTY currently public float of 288.89M and currently shorts hold a 5.19% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of COTY was 15.08M shares.

COTY’s Market Performance

COTY stocks went down by -11.26% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.17% and a quarterly performance of 46.44%, while its annual performance rate touched -41.25%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.50% for Coty Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.33% for COTY stocks with a simple moving average of 40.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COTY

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see COTY reach a price target of $5, previously predicting the price at $4. The rating they have provided for COTY stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on December 08th, 2020.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to COTY, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on November 19th of the previous year.

COTY Trading at -2.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COTY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.71%, as shares sank -5.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COTY fell by -11.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.85. In addition, Coty Inc. saw -3.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COTY starting from von Bayern Anna, who purchase 22,000 shares at the price of $7.21 back on Dec 11. After this action, von Bayern Anna now owns 32,100 shares of Coty Inc., valued at $158,556 using the latest closing price.

von Bayern Anna, the Chief Corp. Affairs Officer of Coty Inc., purchase 100 shares at $7.05 during a trade that took place back on Dec 10, which means that von Bayern Anna is holding 10,100 shares at $705 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COTY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.20 for the present operating margin

+53.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coty Inc. stands at -23.19. The total capital return value is set at -3.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.12.

Based on Coty Inc. (COTY), the company’s capital structure generated 306.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.42. Total debt to assets is 55.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 297.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 73.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.73. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.81.