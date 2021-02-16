Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR)?

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) went up by 13.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.30. The company’s stock price has collected 63.12% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/09/21 that Clever Leaves’ Nutraceutical Manufacturer, Herbal Brands Inc., Begins Importing CBD into the US

Is It Worth Investing in Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :CLVR) Right Now?

CLVR currently public float of 19.30M and currently shorts hold a 5.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CLVR was 1.60M shares.

CLVR’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 19.51% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.93% for Clever Leaves Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 65.71% for CLVR stocks with a simple moving average of 70.53% for the last 200 days.

CLVR Trading at 70.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLVR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.51%, as shares surge +74.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLVR rose by +63.12%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.22. In addition, Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. saw 101.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CLVR

Equity return is now at value -0.60, with -0.60 for asset returns.