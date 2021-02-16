Is Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) a Keeper?

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) went down by -1.59% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.76. The company’s stock price has collected -9.15% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/11/21 that Teva CEO Sees Risks in Relying on China for Drug Ingredients

Is It Worth Investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE :TEVA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TEVA is at 1.43. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 17 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $12.22, which is $1.23 above the current price. TEVA currently public float of 1.08B and currently shorts hold a 2.82% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TEVA was 9.23M shares.

TEVA’s Market Performance

TEVA stocks went down by -9.15% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.72% and a quarterly performance of 16.68%, while its annual performance rate touched -11.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.80% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.65% for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.71% for TEVA stocks with a simple moving average of 3.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TEVA

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TEVA reach a price target of $13, previously predicting the price at $10. The rating they have provided for TEVA stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on August 06th, 2020.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to TEVA, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on July 27th of the previous year.

TEVA Trading at 0.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TEVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.80%, as shares sank -3.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TEVA fell by -9.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.16. In addition, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited saw 15.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TEVA starting from Stark David Matthew, who sale 65,312 shares at the price of $12.69 back on Feb 09. After this action, Stark David Matthew now owns 2,974 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, valued at $829,103 using the latest closing price.

O’Grady Brendan P., the EVP, North America Commercial of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, sale 20,694 shares at $12.69 during a trade that took place back on Feb 09, which means that O’Grady Brendan P. is holding 78,146 shares at $262,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TEVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.36 for the present operating margin

+46.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited stands at -23.95. The total capital return value is set at 7.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.37. Equity return is now at value -34.00, with -7.60 for asset returns.

Based on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA), the company’s capital structure generated 263.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.47. Total debt to assets is 52.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 231.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.99.