Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) went down by -0.73% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $61.95. The company’s stock price has collected -2.02% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 02/12/21 that Verizon Communications Inc. stock underperforms Friday when compared to competitors

Is It Worth Investing in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE :VZ) Right Now?

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.61 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for VZ is at 0.46. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 27 who provided ratings for Verizon Communications Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 16 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $60.83, which is $6.74 above the current price. VZ currently public float of 4.14B and currently shorts hold a 1.01% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VZ was 16.95M shares.

VZ’s Market Performance

VZ stocks went down by -2.02% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.01% and a quarterly performance of -11.15%, while its annual performance rate touched -7.59%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.06% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.50% for Verizon Communications Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.98% for VZ stocks with a simple moving average of -6.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VZ stocks, with MoffettNathanson repeating the rating for VZ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VZ in the upcoming period, according to MoffettNathanson is $66 based on the research report published on December 02nd of the previous year 2020.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VZ reach a price target of $60. The rating they have provided for VZ stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on November 16th, 2020.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to VZ, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on November 05th of the previous year.

VZ Trading at -6.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.06%, as shares sank -4.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VZ fell by -2.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.73. In addition, Verizon Communications Inc. saw -7.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VZ starting from SILLIMAN CRAIG L., who sale 10,411 shares at the price of $57.73 back on Nov 02. After this action, SILLIMAN CRAIG L. now owns 23,771 shares of Verizon Communications Inc., valued at $601,027 using the latest closing price.

Skiadas Anthony T, the SVP & Controller of Verizon Communications Inc., sale 10,744 shares at $57.10 during a trade that took place back on May 01, which means that Skiadas Anthony T is holding 26,201 shares at $613,429 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.45 for the present operating margin

+47.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Verizon Communications Inc. stands at +13.88. The total capital return value is set at 13.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.14. Equity return is now at value 30.70, with 6.50 for asset returns.

Based on Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ), the company’s capital structure generated 221.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.94. Total debt to assets is 47.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 208.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 64.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.